'Black Panther' screening halted after woman shouts slur

SPARTA, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a movie
Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said Tuesday the woman was "extremely intoxicated" and was not yelling at anyone in particular. NJ.com reports police did not file charges, as only one person at the Sunday showing could identify the woman who yelled the slur.
Police say the witness declined to sign a complaint.
Lamon says the woman was banned from the
"Black Panther" broke box office records when it opened this weekend with approximately $235 million in ticket sales.
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
