Brit Awards adopt white rose symbol to signal 'Time's Up'
LONDON — Music stars will wear white roses on the Brit Awards red carpet to support campaigns against sexual harassment and assault.
Guests at Britain's biggest music awards show will be given white rose pins to wear in solidarity with the "Time's Up" movement.
Calls for change have swept through the entertainment industry since women began coming forward to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year.
There was a similar gesture at Sunday's British Academy Film Awards, where women wore black to oppose sexual misconduct and bullying.
Rising star Dua Lipa, grime artist Stormzy and ubiquitous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran are among nominees for Wednesday's awards at London's O2 Arena, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
All three are also set to perform, along with Justin Timberlake, Rita Ora and Foo Fighters.
