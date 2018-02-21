Chef Jose Andres writing book on Hurricane Maria relief work

Ecco told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it has acquired "We Fed An Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time." The book is scheduled for Sept. 11 and is co-written by Richard Wolffe. A portion of proceeds will be given to the Chef Relief Network of Andres' non-profit World Central Kitchen. "We Fed an Island" will be released through Anthony Bourdain's imprint at Ecco.