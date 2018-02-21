Chef Jose Andres writing book on Hurricane Maria relief work
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Award-winning chef Jose Andres is working on a book about his efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
Ecco told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it has acquired "We Fed An Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time." The book is scheduled for Sept. 11 and is co-written by Richard Wolffe. A portion of proceeds will be given to the Chef Relief Network of Andres'
Andres says he wanted to provide the "inside story" of the relief work by himself and World Central Kitchen last fall.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts