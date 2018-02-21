'Fortune Teller' anchors Caravaggio installation in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — The celebrated painting "The Fortune Teller" by Caravaggio is going on display in Mexico City in what curators describe as a multi-sensory exhibit that brings the public into the Italian baroque master's world.
The exposition "Caravaggio. A Work, a Legacy"
Sara Baz is director of the Museo Nacional de Arte, where the work will be shown from Thursday through May 20. She calls the work "a Caravaggist manifesto par excellence."
The second part of the exhibit consists of an installation including a 45-minute video on highlights from Caravaggio's life and important aspects of his work: "Light," ''Theatricality," ''Naturalism" and "Violence."
