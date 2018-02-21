Mitch Albom plans sequel to 'Five People You Meet in Heaven'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Mitch Albom is giving heaven a sequel.
Publisher Harper tells The Associated Press that Albom's "The Next Person You Meet in Heaven" is coming out Oct. 16. The novel is a follow-up to Albom's
The new book continues the stories of Eddie the maintenance man and of Annie, the young girl whose life he saves while losing his own. Albom says in a statement Wednesday that readers often asked him what happened to Eddie and Annie. He says the "The Next Person You Meet in Heaven" was a "natural" for him to write.
"The Five People You Meet in Heaven" was adapted into a 2004 TV movie starring Jon Voight and Ellen Burstyn.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
Most Popular
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Case of man accused in murder of Halifax yoga instructor back in court
-
'I just feel like a burden:' Calgary-area woman shares stuggle finding mental health support
-
Reviving 'marginalized stories:' Halifax Incident of 1916 subject of public talk