New book by Sen. Bernie Sanders coming in November

NEW YORK — Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning his next move.
At least on paper.
The Vermont independent and 2016 presidential contender is working on a new book. The publisher tells The Associated Press in a Wednesday statement that "Where We Go From Here" will be released Nov. 13 by Thomas Dunne Books.
Sanders will focus on how to oppose to President Trump and how to "strengthen the progressive movement." Sanders' previous book, "Our Revolution," told of his 2016 campaign.
His surprisingly strong run against Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Democratic primaries made him a national figure and
Thomas Dunne Books is an imprint of St. Martin's Press.
