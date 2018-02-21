Wonder Woman and Luke Skywalker expected at the Oscars
LOS ANGELES — Wonder Woman and Luke Skywalker will be at the Academy Awards — or at least the actors who play them onscreen.
Oscar producers announced Wednesday that Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill will appear on the show, along with fellow "Star Wars" actors Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.
Producers say Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Armie Hammer and Zendaya also have been booked as presenters.
Previously announced stars appearing on the March 4 telecast include "Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman, comedian Tiffany Haddish, "Spider Man" Tom Holland and Margot Robbie.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
