Bell Media signs deal to take 'The Launch' global
Bell Media says the inaugural season of its music reality series "The Launch" will be distributed internationally in a deal with Sony Pictures Television.
The deal will also see the show's format adapted for new foreign markets, with a U.K. production company already signed on.
The series, which wrapped its first season on CTV on Wednesday night, saw unsigned artists audition for a panel of celebrity mentors in the hopes of getting a chance to record a new song that would distributed to radio and music outlets at the end of each episode.
The show, based on a concept by Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, featured the likes of Shania Twain, Boy George, and Fergie as mentors.
