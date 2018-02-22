Brent Carver withdraws from Stratford Festival's 2018 season

STRATFORD, Ont. — Tony Award-winning actor Brent Carver has withdrawn from the Stratford Festival's 2018 season due to "personal reasons."

"It was recommended he take some time off," his agent, Ralph Zimmerman, told The Canadian Press Thursday.

"He's had a long year and a half. He wanted to do the season, and the decision was constantly being dealt with in his mind, and unfortunately it was last minute, so it was a little more awkward.

"But it was almost at a point of saying, 'Hey, take some time off, otherwise you're going to be exhausted."

In a statement, festival artistic director Antoni Cimolino describes Carver as "a much-loved colleague and friend."

He says the festival in southwestern Ontario looks forward to welcoming Carver back to the acting company in an upcoming season.

Carver, who hails from Cranbrook, B.C., was to have played the role of Ariel in "The Tempest" alongside Martha Henry as Prospero.

Andre Morin will replace Carver in the role.

The festival says Carver is "disappointed to miss out" on the production but adds that he'll still participate in a concert with the Art of Time Ensemble at the Stratford Festival Forum on Aug. 25.