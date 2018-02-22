Concession stand demand helps boost fourth-quarter profit at Cineplex Inc.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $28.8 million, up from $23.3 million a year earlier, boosted by improved results at the concession stand.
The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 45 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 37 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2016.
Revenue totalled $426.3 million, up from $385.4 million.
The increase came as concession revenue per patron grew to a record $6.29 compared with $5.75 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, box office revenue per patron increased to $10.54 compared with $10.23.
Attendance during the quarter slipped 2.1 per cent to 17.6 million people compared with 17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CGX)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
Most Popular
-
British Columbia to require anonymous land owners to reveal true identities
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister
-
Chantal Hébert: Political junkies lock eyes on Ontario — perhaps none so intently as Quebec Liberals
-
Martin Regg Cohn: How Patrick Brown’s childish premier fantasies can still come true