David Chang on finding food favourites in unexpected places

TORONTO — In case you can't tell by the title of David Chang's new Netflix series "Ugly Delicious," the celebrity chef is proud to declare he's no food snob.

And so the opinionated Chang dissects an array of delectable passions over the course of eight episodes, including his unabashed appreciation of Domino's Pizza in the very first episode.

But his vote for the best pizza in the world? For the Momofuku founder — who has an eatery in Toronto — it's in Tokyo, of all places.

In advance of Friday's premiere, Chang spoke with The Canadian Press about expanding his empire in Canada, empathizing with other cultures, and finding the best food in unexpected places.

The Canadian Press: Do you have any plans to expand business in Toronto or elsewhere in Canada?

Chang: Obviously, Montreal would be great but I'm afraid of spending too much time with the Joe Beef guys (laughs). They're always too much trouble. And Vancouver — because I love Vancouver so much. But Toronto is our home in Canada right now.

CP: Does Toronto show up in the series?

Chang: It does. We filmed a lot with Paula (Navarrete), our chef at Daisho. Unfortunately, that got cut but I think it might be repurposed for something else because there was a lot of stuff that was good stuff there. But we filmed at (Toronto restaurant) Asian Legend and we also went to Markham. We went to Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.

CP: What's your impression of Toronto's food scene?

Chang: People don't understand just how diverse it is, number one. It has amazing Jamaican food, it has a little bit of everything. You can get a really good taco now. But I think for me the strength of Toronto has almost always been its Asian food. Particularly the "Chinaburbs" as they call it. Even within Toronto, you just see where the migration is happening — I think there's six Chinatowns in Toronto.

CP: And now Drake is linked to a new restaurant opening near the Air Canada Centre. What do you think of that?

Chang: I'm not (familiar). I know he comes to the restaurant sometimes. One of my favourite places to eat is actually Real Sports (beside the Air Canada Centre).

CP: Drake is building a new bridge between sports and hip hop culture with cuisine in Toronto. Is that good for food?

Chang: Anytime people raise awareness for food that's good. It's something that I learned a lot when we came to Toronto. I think Toronto has it already and its growing and it's still there and it's figuring out that narrative.

One of the things that we cover in the show for instance is, we talk to (restaurant critic) Chris Nuttall-Smith and he came to eat with us at Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, which I think is easily one of the best restaurants in the Toronto region, if you include Markham which is 40 minutes from downtown.... You already have a super-rich, vibrant dining scene, but it just seems like some of the really good stuff isn't being covered (by mainstream media).

CP: It's hard not to think race might play a role here. You certainly bring that up in the show where you tie food to culture, to identity and to politics.

Chang: I don't think it's just race. I just think that there's good food everywhere. It just may not be where you're looking.

CP: But are they getting the support or the attention or the business?

Chang: Right. I don't think the goal of "Ugly Delicious" was to even go out and say that — it's simply to ask ourselves: Are we doing the best to not just raise awareness, are we empathizing enough with other food cultures?

I'm just hypothetically saying, if everyone thinks Fishman Lobster Clubhouse is one of the best restaurants in the Toronto region, why is it not in the Top 10 list? I can't answer that question but I think it presents other questions that need to be answered.

CP: You proudly declare on the show that you're not a snob about food.

Chang: What's the pizza (chain) in Toronto?

CP: Pizza Pizza?

Chang: Pizza Pizza! Which I say I like and everyone's like, "What the hell?" But I love that they serve really big slices of pizza and you get your money's worth. Is it the best pizza in the world? No. But if I grew up eating it I'm going to think that's the best pizza in the world (and) that doesn't make me wrong.