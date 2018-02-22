Game Night features enough twists, turns and comedy to score a victory
GAME NIGHT 3½ stars
In Game Night, a new thriller comedy with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, a murder mystery game has real life consequences.
This isn’t a Hitchcock movie. There’s no real mystery in Game Night, just some twists and turns and engaging performances from a cast game to have fun.
Game Night isn’t slap your knee funny but it is an amiable enough comedy that makes up in charm what it lacks in procedural thrills.
EVERY DAY 2 stars
Based on David Levithan's New York Times bestseller, Every Day sees a teenage girl fall in love with a spirit who inhabits a new body every 24 hours.
Every Day takes the long way around to drive home the point that making a spiritual connection with someone is just as important as clicking physically.
It skirts around the interesting stuff — what it means to be rootless, cut free of gender and family — in favour of the teen dream “instalove” aspects of the tale.
MOM AND DAD 3 stars
Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair star in Mom and Dad as plague-infected parents trying to murder their children in this dark yet goofy comedy.
Cage, a master at playing heightened reality, has rarely been Cagier and the sight of Blair sizing up tools to kill her daughter is delightful in the most disturbing of ways.
In a quick 85 minutes the movie has enough twisted action to keep eyeballs dancing but it ends suddenly just as the story seems to head toward even wilder territory.
