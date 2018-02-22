Malaysian rapper held for allegedly insulting Islam in video
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police say an ethnic Chinese rapper has been detained over complaints that his latest music video featuring dancers wearing dog masks and performing obscene moves insulted Islam and could hurt racial harmony.
This was the second time in two years that Wee Meng Chee, popularly known as Namewee, has been investigated over his music videos.
Police said Wee was detained Thursday after they received four public complaints that his video marking the Chinese year of the dog had "insulted Islam and could negatively impact racial unity and harmony."
In the video entitled "Like a Dog," Wee sits on a chair in a public square in the government administrative capital with dancers wearing dog masks around him. Several of them mimic the "doggy-style" sex move.
