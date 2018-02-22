New study finds female protagonists decreased in 2017 films
NEW YORK — 2017 may have been the year of "Wonder Woman," but a new study finds that female protagonists were down 5
The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University released its annual "It's a Man's (Celluloid) World" on Thursday. It found that females comprised 24
Researchers determined that while 32
"In an awards season when talk about women and gender has been top of mind, we need to separate hyperbole from reality," said Martha Lauzen, executive director of the San Diego State
However, black female characters increased from 14
The study analyzed 2,361 characters from 2017's top 100 films at the box office. It has been conducted annually since 2002.
