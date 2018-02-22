WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 18th.

FICTION

1. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

4. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

5. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

6. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

7. "Pete the Cat: Valentine's Day is Cool" by Kimberly and James Dean (HarperFestival)

8. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

9. "Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap)

10. "Look for Me" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

NONFICTION

1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

2. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

3. "Enlightenment Now" by Steven Pinker (Viking)

4. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

5. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (Piggyback)

6. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

7. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

8. "All-American Murder" by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich (Little, Brown)

9. "All the Pieces Matter" by Jonathan Abrams (Crown Archetype)

10. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Look for Me" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

3. "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

4. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins)

5. "Code to Zero" by Ken Follett (Penguin)

6. "Dark in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

7. "Three Wishes" by Liane Moriarty (HarperCollins)

8. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

9. "The Wife Between Us" by Greer Hendricks (St. Martin's Press)

10. "Reed" by Sawyer Bennett (Random House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Enlightenment Now" by Steven Pinker (Viking)

2. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

3. "A Higher Call" by Adam Makos and Larry Alexander (Penguin)

4. "The Black Count" by Tom Reiss (Crown/Archetype)

5. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

6. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

7. "The 22 Strategies of War" by Robert Greene (Penguin)

8. "American History Revised" by Seymour Morris, Jr. (Crown/Archetype)

9. "The Chinese Takeout Cookbook" by Diana Kuan (Random House)

10. "Elephant Company" by Vicki Croke (Random House)