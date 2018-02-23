Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.
The $10,000 award
The Lukas prize, named for the late author and journalist, is presented by the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. The Columbia school and Nieman also announced finalists for the J. Anthony Lukas Work-In-Progress Award, which provides $25,000 grants to two authors currently working on a "significant" nonfiction book, and the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize, for which nominees include Frances Fitzgerald's "The Evangelicals" and Jonathan Eig's Muhammad Ali biography "Ali."
Other Lynton finalists are Edward L. Ayers' Civil War history "The Thin Light of Freedom," Caroline Fraser's Laura Ingalls Wilder biography "Prairie Fires" and Stephen Kotkin's "Stalin."
The finalists for the Work-in-Progress Award are Chris Hamby's "Soul Full of Coal Dust," Arthur Holland Michel's "Eyes in the Sky," Rachel Louise Snyder's "No Visible Bruises," Katherine E. Standefer's "Lightning Flowers" and Susan Vinocour's "The Trials of Barbara Briggs: Poverty, Insanity, and Justice in America."
Winners will be announced March 27.
____
Online:
https://journalism.columbia.edu/announcing-2018-j-anthony-lukas-prize-project-awards-shortlist
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
Building a surplus: Halifax expects $12M extra thanks to real estate tax
-
Calgary's 8 'awful' pedestrian bridges a reminder of past accessibility planning
-
Vancouver theatre critic Colin Thomas sues Georgia Straight for firing
-
Internet declares Trudeau’s outfits in India an over-the-top fashion faux pas