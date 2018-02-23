Russia's Oscar hopeful gains attention as US ties worsen

MOSCOW — For the second time in four years, Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev is on the shortlist for a foreign-film Oscar, this time for "Loveless," a grueling examination of adults' misguided search for satisfaction and the child who suffers from their disappointment.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Zvyagintsev resisted being seen as a cultural ambassador for Russia — though he conceded that the worsening relations with the United States could bring his film elevated attention.

In "Loveless," Boris and Zhenya are a couple at the end of an unhappy marriage. When their son Alyosha goes missing, they are forced to search for him together, but this only further exposes their bleak relationship.