Russia's Oscar hopeful gains attention as US ties worsen
MOSCOW — For the second time in four years, Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev is on the shortlist for a foreign-film Oscar, this time for "Loveless," a grueling examination of adults' misguided search for satisfaction and the child who suffers from their disappointment.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Zvyagintsev resisted being seen as a cultural ambassador for Russia — though he conceded that the worsening relations with the United States could bring his film elevated attention.
In "Loveless," Boris and Zhenya are a couple at the end of an unhappy marriage. When their son Alyosha goes missing, they are forced to search for him together, but this only further exposes their bleak relationship.
"It's a modern malaise, not something confined to the Russian world. It's more like a problem of all humanity," he said.
