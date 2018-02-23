The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.
JOHANNESBURG — The language of the "Black Panther" fictional kingdom of Wakanda is very real, including the "click" sounds that are making audiences murmur, impressed.
Wrapping the tongue around the distinctive sounds of what's otherwise known as isiXhosa (ih-sih-HO-sah), one of South Africa's 11 official languages, put some cast members in knots.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, one of the stars of the film, told local media ahead of the South Africa premiere: "The clicks are no joke."
Some South Africans say it was humbling to hear isiXhosa spoken in a major Hollywood film, even if they found the accents of some actors a little eyebrow-raising.
