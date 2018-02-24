NBC celebrates an improbable curling victory for US men

NEW YORK — Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

CURLING GOLD: "Two days ago it was unlikely," NBC's Jason Knapp said as the American men's curling team clinched a gold medal . "Now it is undeniable." How unlikely? The team had lost four of its first six games in South Korea but got hot at the right time. NBC replayed the late-night victory Saturday afternoon and team members visited with daytime host Rebecca Lowe in the network studio. It seemed like five guys talking in a bar in Minnesota, except these guys wore gold medals around their neck.

BACK IN TIME: As the competition winds down, NBC rolls out some of its prepared features. On Saturday afternoon, a Rob Lowe-narrated film tells the story of the men's and women's figure skating competition at the Calgary Olympics in 1988 and, most interestingly, what happened to the participants since then. Serena Williams will narrate a film on 1968 on Sunday afternoon.

RATINGS: NBC did not have a viewership estimate available for Friday night's telecast. The overnight ratings from the nation's largest markets were the lowest for the games so far.

