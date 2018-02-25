'Black Panther' stays strong with $108M in second weekend
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — "Black Panther" has scored one of the best second weekends ever with an estimated $108 million in ticket sales.
Studio estimates Sunday say "Black Panther" is still performing as one of the top blockbusters of all time. This weekend's result makes Ryan Coogler's Marvel sensation only the fourth film to earn $100 million in its second weekend, along with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," ''Jurassic World" and "The Avengers."
Of those, only "The Force Awakens" had a better second weekend.
In two weeks of release, "Black Panther" has grossed $400 million domestically and $704 million worldwide.
Of new releases, faring the best is the Warner Bros. comedy "Game Night," starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. It debuted with $16.6 million.
The well-reviewed sci-fi thriller "Annihilation" opened with $11 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors