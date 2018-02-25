Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’

The new Netflix series Seven Seconds is a searing drama charting a tapestry of bad decisions made by working-class people who are just trying to get by, with the effects of those decisions dragging volatile social and domestic tensions screaming to the surface.

But as dark as the program gets, it never once feels forced or fabricated. It’s a gritty, intelligently written, directed and performed entertainment that serves as a mirror to the very real struggles facing average Americans.

The series is the brainchild of Toronto-born writer and producer Veena Sud, the executive producer behind long-running Canadian series Cold Case and the creator of the mesmerizing hit Netflix show The Killing. And while comparisons to The Killing will be inevitable, the two programs take a different esthetic approach to their grim subject matters.

“The Killing had an ethereal quality to it,” Sud told Metro, moments after the Seven Seconds premiere party wrapped this past Friday. “But Seven Seconds is of the earth. It’s all about blood seeping into the ground.”

And seep it does. The show opens with a young, idealistic detective named Jablonski (Beau Knapp) who accidentally runs down a pre-teen boy on a snowy, remote New Jersey road (the show was actually lensed in Baltimore). When his macho, jaded colleagues come across the crime, they clean the scene, convince the shaken Jablonski to flee and leave the kid — who they dismiss as a gang member — to die. What follows is a devastating multi-character examination of race relations, sexism, morality, misery and redemption that never once paints any one character as wholly good or evil. These aren’t cartoons. These are flawed, flesh and blood human beings.

“What we aspired to do when writing this series was to really explore the human stories behind the headlines,” Sud said.

“The question here is how does a good man, a moral man who has worked all his life to be what he is, how does he do this bad thing and what happens when he makes a decision to keep doubling down on that decision? I’m interested in these people. I’m interested in stories about these kind of flawed people because these are the only people I know, including myself. I like superhero movies, but not superhero people.”

Seven Seconds boasts a dynamite cast, including Regina King (Ray), Russell Hornsby (Fences), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men) and more. But a good performance is only as good as the craftsmen enabling it and here, Sud has assembled such veteran directors as Ernest Dickerson (Tales from the Crypt, The Walking Dead) and Daniel Attias (Silver Bullet, The Killing), and writers like Evangeline Ordaz (East Los High, Eyes) and of course, Sud herself.

The series is yet another example of how contemporary American television’s quality and level of sophistication often eclipses that of its relatively safer big-screen Hollywood counterparts.