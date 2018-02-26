Caught scores a victory for its '70s details ... all except the hair: Schneller

The Show: Caught, Season 1, Episode 3 (CBC)

The Moment: Mutual deceit. And hair.

1971: Weed-smuggler Hearn (Eric Johnson) double-crosses his best pal Slaney (Allan Hawco), and Slaney goes to jail.

1976: With the secret help of a cop, Patterson (Paul Gross), Slaney busts out, and heads for Hearn’s Cancun hideaway. During a cocaine- and tequila-fuelled party, Hearn makes a toast.

“People hide who they are,” Hearn says. “They lie, cheat, deceive you. But every once in a while you find out what a man is really made of. Every day Slaney was locked up, he could have ratted me out. But he didn’t, because that’s not the kind of man he is. He’s a man who can’t be broken.”

Ada (Tori Anderson), a party girl who is clearly much more, purrs to Slaney, “Aren’t you the stand-up guy.”

“He left out the part about me not knowing where he was,” Slaney says.

“Details get in the way of a good story,” she says.

“That they do,” he agrees.

Ah, but the details here make this a cracking good story. The '70s soundtrack. The sideburns. The constant smoking. The casual sexism. The Canadian hotel clerk who says, “The TV gets both channels.” The men are hot, the women are hot, the settings are fun, the chase is a hoot.

The theme — can you reinvent yourself without being a liar — is a rich one. An oft-used split-screen technique nicely echoes the idea of duality in the individual characters, and the way the series pairs people with and pits them against each other: Patterson and his partner KC (Enuka Okuma, a pleasure as always); Patterson and Slaney; Slaney and Hearn.

Only one complaint: The wigs are truly terrible, so bad they shoot you out of every flashback. This is a show about the '70s, people. The '70s was about hair. I beg you, fix the wigs.