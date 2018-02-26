Jukebox musicals based on Bob Dylan and Temptations songs head to Mirvish stage

TORONTO — Jukebox musicals inspired by the songbooks of Bob Dylan and the Temptations are heading to Mirvish theatres.

The Toronto production house says its upcoming season includes "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations," created by director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo; and the West End attraction "Girl From the North Country," written and directed by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.

There's also a new take on "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory;" Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock;" the British backstage farce, "The Play That Goes Wrong;" and the Broadway musical "Waitress," with a score by Sara Bareilles.

They join the Tony-winning best musical "Dear Evan Hansen" for the main season, which runs June 2018 to July 2019.

The off-Mirvish season will include "Oslo," "Next to Normal," and "A Doll's House, Part 2," which is a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.