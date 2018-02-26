Kevin Smith says he had a heart attack after show Sunday
NEW YORK — Actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a "massive" heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show Sunday night.
Smith said on Twitter early Monday morning that if he hadn't
Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned. He added: "For now, I'm still above ground."
Representatives for Smith didn't immediately return messages Monday.
