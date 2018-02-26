Louisiana rapper YoungBoy arrested in Florida as fugitive
A
A
Share via Email
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 19-year-old Louisiana rapper has been arrested in Florida on a fugitive warrant from Georgia.
Leon County Sheriff's Office records show Kentrell DeSean Gaulden known by his fans for his artist name YoungBoy Never Broke Again was booked into custody Sunday in Tallahassee. The report says Gaulden fled from justice in Waycross, Georgia, near the Florida state line. A spokesman for the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to inquiries about the charges he faces.
YoungBoy has lately seen success with singles such as "Outside Today" and "No Smoke," which have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
The arrest is not Gaulden's first run-in with the law. The Advocate newspaper said a state judge put him on three years of active supervised probation in August for his role in a nonfatal drive-by shooting in 2016.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best