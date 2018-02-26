Rapper YoungBoy arrested for kidnapping, assault charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities say rapper YoungBoy's Florida arrest stems from kidnapping and weapons charges filed in Georgia.

The Leon County Sheriff's arrest affidavit shows Kentrell DeSean Gaulden was arrested at a Hampton Inn & Suites in Tallahassee over the weekend on a Waycross, Georgia, warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon and kidnapping.

Gaulden appeared in court Monday and faces extradition. Jail records stated his age as 19, but the affidavit says he is 18 years old.

The Louisiana rapper is by his nickname YoungBoy Never Broke Again. His songs "Outside Today" and "No Smoke" have appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.