Tatiana Maslany to star off-Broadway in 'Mary Page Marlowe'
NEW YORK — "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany is set to perform in an off-Broadway production of the Tracy Letts play "Mary Page Marlowe."
Producers say Maslany will be among five actresses playing the title character — an accountant from Ohio — at different points in her life.
Casting of the additional actresses has yet to be announced.
"Mary Page Marlowe," directed by Lila Neugebauer, begins previews June 19 and opens July 12 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater.
Maslany, who hails from Regina, won an Emmy for playing multiple clones on "Orphan Black," which ended its run last August.
Letts won a number of Tony Awards — including best play — and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2008 for "August: Osage County," which was adapted into a 2013 film with a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Ewan McGregor.
