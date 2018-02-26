Trevor Noah among featured speakers at BookExpo breakfast
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Expect some laughs, and more serious talk, at this year's adult author breakfast at BookExpo.
Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Monday that "Daily Show" host and
BookExpo is the publishing world's annual national gathering. It will take place May 30-June 1 at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, and will be immediately followed by the fan-oriented BookCon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
Netflix series Seven Seconds 'all about blood seeping into the ground’
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I vanquish my roommate in the thermostat wars?
-
Claim of Indian interference in Trudeau event ‘dangerously irresponsible': Andrew Scheer
-
Opinion | Tristan Cleveland: For the Centre Plan density with the fewest towers is best