In Little Dog, life pulls no punches for Joel Thomas Hynes' boxer

It was physical pain that led Joel Thomas Hynes to create his first TV series, Little Dog, which is fitting since it’s about a boxer.

Tommy “Little Dog” Ross, played by Hynes, is a former contender in the super-welterweight division in Newfoundland; he walked out of a bout five years before and has been living with the shame and notoriety ever since. The dark half-hour comedy debuts Thursday on CBC.

Tommy came into being in a doctor’s waiting room, Hynes recalled in a phone interview.

Hynes, an actor, director, novelist, screenwriter and musician, had been doing some boxing of his own and had aggravated a hairline rib fracture while he was training for another bout that he was really looking forward to.

“The initial idea came from sitting in a doctor’s office waiting for X-ray results for broken ribs,” he says. “I had a flash of this character, devastated that he couldn’t fight.”

In his research to flesh out the concept, Hynes came across video of Andrew Golota, a pro boxer who appealed to his own corner to stop his match with Mike Tyson in October 2000.

“There’s footage of him walking out and refusing to fight,” Hynes says. “Everybody’s really upset. Fans, they’re really angry with him and they’re throwing stuff at him. Somebody smashes a huge slushie off his chest.”

Hynes wondered: “Where is that guy today? How do you ever live that down, that very public display of cowardice?”

Enter Tommy, who does his own walk of shame in the premiere episode of Little Dog after forfeiting a match against his rival, Rico “Havoc” St. George (Dwain Murphy). Now Rico wants a rematch. Among the things Tommy has to contend with in his bid for redemption is a wildly dysfunctional family, including one of the most unsympathetic mothers on TV, played by Irish actress Ger Ryan.

The family dynamic is part of what lifts the series from being just another show about “a white male boxer,” according to Sherry White, Little Dog’s showrunner and a longtime Hynes collaborator (they’re also ex-romantic partners and have a son together, actor Percy Hynes-White, a.k.a. Andy in The Gifted).

Not that she has anything against film and TV about boxers.

“I love Rocky. Lots of women love that triumphant spirit,” says White, who interrupted a tropical vacation for a phone interview. But Little Dog digs “in on this man’s vulnerability. . . . It makes it a little bit more of an emotional story rather than a macho story.”

Hynes says he “dug into a lot of my own issues in this character.” He gives full credit to the show’s writing and creative team for helping bring him to life, especially White, who convinced Hynes to switch his focus from creating a one-hour drama to a more saleable half-hour comedy.

Asked to describe Tommy, Hynes says, “I would probably describe him much like I would describe myself . . . a scrappy outsider terrified of his own successes. . . . He takes a beating, but he’s his own nemesis in a lot of ways. The enemy within is always the most elusive.”

The enemy within gets some help from the outside. Tommy’s narcissistic mother at least initially seems more concerned with the shame his boxing failure brought on the family than his emotional well-being. He also has a sister who makes a living motivating people to be mean, an underachieving mama’s boy brother and a father who’s in jail. At least Tommy’s nephew seems to be on his side.

“The mom is such a strong character, the sister is such a strong character as well as the brother,” says White. “The family dynamic is so dysfunctional and fun and relatable in many ways.”

Fortunately, the dynamic among the show’s creative team was more than functional.

“Joel fully trusted me. You cannot know how valuable that is,” White says. “I know I made a different show than what he would have made with someone else. I pushed for vulnerability more. He would have had a bit more of a rock ’n’ roll show.

“Him being able to trust me really made it such a great dynamic. With me having Amy Cameron (Mary Kills People) and Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue) as my producers; I’ve been working with Tassie for 10 years. That trust was there on that side. CBC had full trust in the Cameron sisters, too.”

And then there was the crew in St. John’s, where Little Dog was shot, many of whom White worked with on Discovery’s Frontier, in which Hynes acted.

“That kind of situation is a dream. It doesn’t always happen that beautifully,” she says.

Now it’s time to turn Tommy and the rest loose on a TV audience and see how many rounds they go.

Hynes — who has an album coming out March 6, Dead Man’s Melody, and a tour planned — says the writing team is already hard at work on new scripts should a second season of Little Dog be green-lighted.