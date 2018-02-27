Kevin Spacey Foundation in UK 'no longer viable,' shuts down
LONDON — The Kevin Spacey Foundation U.K. has decided to shut down because of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the Academy Award winning actor.
The foundation said on its
The foundation helped identify young artists and provide them with training and resources as they developed careers.
Spacey has strong connections to Britain, where he served as artistic director of the Old Vic
Police in London said in January they were investigated three allegations of sexual assault against the former "House of Cards" star.
The foundation says it will cease operations Wednesday.
