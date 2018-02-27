New study finds diverse audiences drive blockbusters
NEW YORK — Just as "Black Panther" is setting records at the box office, a new study finds that diverse audiences are driving most of the biggest blockbusters and many of the most-watched hits on television.
UCLA's Bunche Center released its fifth annual study on diversity in the entertainment industry Tuesday, unveiling an analysis of the top 200 theatrical film releases of 2016 and 1,251 broadcast, cable and digital platform TV shows from the 2015-2016 season. Among its results: minorities accounted for the majority of ticket buyers for five of the top 10 films at the global box office, and half of ticket buyers for two more of the top 10.
"There has been some progress, undeniably. Things are not what they were five years ago," said Darnell Hunt, director of the
Minorities make up nearly 40
UCLA found that films with casts that were 21 to 30
Hunt believes that the wealth of data, as well as box-office successes like "Black Panther," have made obvious the financial benefits of films that better reflect the racial makeup of the American population.
"I think the industry has finally gotten the memo, at least on the screen in most cases, if not behind the camera," said Hunt. "That's where there are the most missed opportunities."
The report, titled "Five Years of Progress and Missed Opportunities," covers a period of some historic high points for Hollywood, including the release of the best picture-winning "Moonlight," along with fellow Oscar nominees "Hidden Figures" and "Fences."
But researchers found the overall statistical portrait of the industry didn't support much improvement in diversity from 2015 to 2016.
"With each milestone achievement, we chip away at some of the myths about what's possible and what's not," said Hunt. "Every time a film like this does really well, every time we see a TV show like 'Empire,' it makes it harder for them to make the argument that you can't have a viable film with a lead of
Some of the largest disparities for minorities detailed by the UCLA report were in roles like film writers (8.1
"It's a white-male controlled industry and it hasn't yet figured out how to incorporate other decision-makers of
Such films, he said, show the considerable economic sense of making movies and television series that don't ignore nearly half of their potential audience.
"It's business 101," Hunt said.
