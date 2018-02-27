The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US
A
A
Share via Email
iBook charts for week ending February 25, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)
2. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)
3. Red Sparrow by Jason Matthews - 9781476706146 - (Scribner)
4. Look for Me by Lisa Gardner - 9781524742065 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)
6. Gentleman Nine by Penelope Ward - 9781942215745 - (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)
7. Melt by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)
8. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones - 9781616207601 - (Algonquin Books)
9. The Last Tudor by Philippa Gregory - 9781476758787 - (Touchstone)
10. The Girl You Left Behind by Jojo Moyes - 9781101638163 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors