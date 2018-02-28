Elizabeth Strout wins $20,000 Story Prize
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Elizabeth Strout, already a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, has now won a major award for short stories.
Strout is this year's winner of the $20,000 Story Prize. She was cited Wednesday night for her collection "Anything is Possible." Her other books include the novels "The Burgess Boys" and "Olive Kitteridge," which won the Pulitzer in 2009 and was adapted into an HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand.
The runners-up Wednesday were Daniel Alarcon for "The King is Always Above the People" and Ottessa Moshfegh for "Homesick for Another World." Each will receive $5,000.
The Story Prize was established in 2004. Previous winners include Edwidge Danticat, Tobias Wolff and George Saunders.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest