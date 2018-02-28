Hedley going on 'indefinite hiatus' amid sexual misconduct allegations
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Embattled Canadian pop-rock band Hedley, which is facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, says it will take an "indefinitely hiatus" after its cross-country tour at the end of March.
The Vancouver pop rockers have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online two weeks ago, suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.
Since then, a radio host in Calgary and a woman in Ottawa have also come forward alleging sexual misconduct and assault by the band's frontman Jacob Hoggard.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Hoggard says he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but acknowledges his treatment of women has been "reckless" and "dismissive."
The group has also been dropped by its management team, blacklisted by scores of radio stations and abandoned by bands booked as tour openers.
Hedley also withdrew itself from consideration for the Juno Awards.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest