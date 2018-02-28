Novelist Jennifer Egan named new president of PEN America

"I've been a member of PEN America since the early 1990's, and a board member since 2013, having always felt privileged to write in a country where the notion of being censored, or suppressed, or punished for one's words, was an abstraction," Egan wrote in a statement to the AP. "In the Trump presidency, censorship and suppression have proved more alive in America than many of us had believed possible — through the ostracization, ridicule and devaluation of expressed dissent. PEN America has spent decades defending free expression by calling out the tactics of repressive regimes, and is uniquely equipped to fight these practices not only abroad, but at home. Our work has never felt more urgent, and I'm honoured to serve as PEN America's new president."