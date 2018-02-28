Paramount delays airing 'Heathers' after Parkland shooting
A
A
NEW YORK — Paramount Network says it will delay airing a television reboot of "Heathers" following the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead.
Paramount says in a Wednesday statement that it will not air the show until later this year "out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones."
The show was to premiere on the Paramount Network on March 7. It's based on the 1988 film that starred Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty.
The television show, like the film, focuses on a plot to kill cool kids in a high school.
Students at the Florida high school where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people on Feb. 14 returned to school on Wednesday for the first time since the massacre.
