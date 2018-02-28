PBS launching new conservative political talk show
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — PBS is bringing some more conservative political voices to the mix.
It is starting a new talk show in April hosted by columnist Michael Gerson and commentator Amy Holmes. The new program, titled "In Principle," is modeled after William F. Buckley's long-running show "Firing Line."
The hosts plan to interview two guests each show, hoping for an in-depth discussion on issues and formative political experiences. Gerson says the Trump era has been a difficult time for traditional conservative discussion. But he says when he travels the country, he finds people who yearn for serious discussions instead of the bitter fighting they often see on cable TV.
The series premieres on April 13, and PBS has committed to an eight-week run to start.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest