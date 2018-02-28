UK police investigating Weinstein allegations by 10 women
LONDON — The British police investigation into claims of sexual assaults by Harvey Weinstein has expanded to include 10 alleged victims.
London's Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that it received the most recent complaint on Feb. 8. It relates to an alleged sexual assault in the British capital in the mid-1990s.
The accusations made by 10 women relate to incidents that reportedly took place between the 1980s and 2015.
The force doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged, but the most recent allegation is part of Operation Kaguyak, its investigation into the disgraced movie mogul.
Scores of women, including well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. Police in New York and Los Angeles are also investigating complaints against him.
Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
