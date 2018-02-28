Why Get Out could win Best Picture at the Oscars

Peter Howell is handicapping the odds on the nine Best Picture contenders for the March 4 Academy Awards. Today: Get Out.

Could Get Out get the vote out and go all the way to win Best Picture?

It’s already gone further than anybody imagined it would, and that includes writer/director Jordan Peele. The film was a surprise midnight premiere at Sundance 2017, where it was greeted as a satiric take on the horror genre with a serious message about race relations.

Until recently, Get Out has seemed like an honourable also-ran in the Best Picture race, since it has zero nominations in the Academy’s 10 craft categories. You have to go back to Ordinary People in 1980 to find a Best Picture winner similarly hobbled. Yet the preferential ballot in this category, and increasing momentum, makes a Get Out win a distinct possibility.

Quick Pitch: It’s time for Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) to meet the family of his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams), who has neglected to tell her parents that Chris is Black. If that’s not nerve-wracking enough, there are some very strange things happening at the family’s rural gathering. Tea, anyone?

Directed by: Jordan Peele

Nominations: 4

Key early kudos: Outstanding First Feature, Directors Guild of America; Best Original Screenplay, Writers Guild of America.

Box office (domestic, U.S. dollars): $176 million.

Ladbrokes odds: 10/1

Howell’s line: With many admirers and few detractors, Get Out could definitely get the Best Picture vote out.