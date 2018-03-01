Chris Stapleton leads ACM nominations, Reba returns as host
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Country singer Chris Stapleton leads the Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including entertainer of the year, and Reba McEntire is returning for a record 15th year as host.
McEntire announced the nominations Thursday on "CBS This Morning" as well as her return as host for the first time since 2012. The show will air live on CBS on April 15 from Las Vegas.
Thomas Rhett earned six nominations, Keith Urban has five nominations, and songwriter and producer Shane McAnally has five as well. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris have four nominations each. The top category of entertainer of the year is an all-male line-up including Stapleton, Urban, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors
Most Popular
-
'A profound honour:' Halifax school board members nostalgic at potential final meeting
-
Toronto Public Library has ambitious plan to get us out of our social-media bubbles
-
How ugly it is: Slumping Halifax Mooseheads dumped again on home ice
-
Men can have body issues too: Researcher explores masculinity in the age of #MeToo