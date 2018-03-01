Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence sizzles in unsentimental neo-Cold War thriller Red Sparrow

Jennifer Lawrence is in virtually every frame of Red Sparrow, creating a portrait of a woman willing to do whatever it takes to survive, writes Richard Crouse.

RED SPARROW 3½ stars

In Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence is a former Russian prima ballerina forced into the life of international intrigue as an undercover spy.

Lawrence is terrific, appearing in virtually every frame of the film, creating a portrait of a woman willing to do whatever it takes to survive.

Red Sparrow is an unsentimental but occasionally ludicrous neo-Cold War thriller that goes heavy on the espionage before succumbing to predictable story points.

DEATH WISH 2½ stars

Bruce Willis stars in the rebooted Death Wish franchise as Paul Kersey, a surgeon who turns vigilante after his wife and daughter are attacked.

Bruce Willis stars as Paul Kersey in Eli Roth's Death Wish.

Death Wish could’ve been a poignant film about a man pushed too far but there is nothing poignant about director Eli Roth’s reboot of the '70 series.

Audiences are meant to applaud every time Kersey blows away a bad guy and not think too deeply about the normalization of dangerous behaviour.

THE PARTY 4 stars

In The Party, Kristin Scott Thomas stars as the host of a celebratory party that goes off the rails in a swirl of bad feelings, venomous remarks and violence.

Patricia Clarkson, left, and Kristin Scott Thomas in a scene from The Party.

Canapés smoulder, truths are revealed — there will be no spoilers here — and lives are shattered, all in just 71 entertaining minutes.

The Party is a delightfully nasty piece of work, artfully realized by director Sally Potter and delivered with just the right amount of rancour by a wonderful cast.

