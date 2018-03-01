Jimmy Kimmel jokes about multiple envelope issues at Oscars
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel is coming into his second year as Oscar host with the confidence of knowing he had nothing to do with last year's historic envelope malfunction.
"That part of the show is one I have no influence over whatsoever," he said, "and I'm very glad I don't."
The 50-year-old entertainer talked with The Associated Press about his plans for what he can control at Sunday's show.
___
AP: So which category is going to have the wrong envelope this year?
Kimmel: This year, we're going to plant the wrong envelope in a number of categories, just to keep people on their toes. And then we'll be going into the crowd and pulling Oscars from people.
AP: What's the biggest thing you learned from hosting last year's show?
Kimmel: The biggest thing I learned from last year, besides the whole don't-have-multiple-envelopes thing — and maybe
AP: It's been a tough year in this country, and for you personally. How will you strike the right tone?
Kimmel: All I hope to accomplish is, well, two things: I want to make people laugh, and I want to appropriately
AP: From talking about mass shootings to your son's health challenges, you've really shown who you are on your talk show. How much of that will you bring to the Oscars?
Kimmel: I always try to be sincere. I do have a philosophy, and that's: don't say something if you don't believe it... I just try to be sincere, even when I'm joking. And I'm there to do jokes for the most part. But if there's a moment where I ...have something serious to share, then I will. I also think that we're going to give the presenters and the winners the opportunity to do that as well. I have to remember every day that it's not about me; it's about the people who are there to win the awards.
AP: In your wildest dreams, how do you hope people will remember the night?
Kimmel: I just hope people will go, 'That was a great show all the way through, from the beginning to the end. It was funny. It moved.' I don't want to see people cracking their necks. If I see that, I'll know I've failed.
___
AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Fifty Shades Freed features whips, chains and unintended laughs
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Winchester, starring Helen Mirren, is a real house of horrors