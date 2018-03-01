Never Steady, Never Still borne out of filmmaker's connection to Parkinson's

Kathleen Hepburn may adore making movies for many reasons but above all, the acclaimed filmmaker insists she loves learning about the world through character and storytelling.

“I feel like each project is about trying to learn more about the world,” said the Vancouver-born director recently. “And the people who exist outside of myself.”

While Hepburn may seek inspiration externally, she remained fairly close-to-home for her feature Never Steady, Never Still. Inspired by her own mother’s struggles with Parkinson’s disease, the movie tells the tale of a small-town mother and son coping with independence after tragedy befalls the family.

“It’s a huge part of the film but to me the film is about a lot more,” said Hepburn of the drama’s spotlight on Parkinson’s. “It seemed to be an important story that I needed to tell because it's such an important part of my life, (but) it’s about communication and strength; about the person struggling and dealing with things.”

Still, Hepburn discovered that by breathing life into Parkinson’s disease, she not only was able to provide insight to moviegoers, but she also uncovered an ability to provide hope through cinema — even as she avoided sugar-coating Parkinson’s debilitating effects on the central nervous system.

“I know people like to see stories about overcoming things, and I think in this film, that is there,” said Hepburn on the realist drama. “She is overcoming in that she’s carrying on, and carrying on is a really overlooked achievement in life; we’re faced with so many struggles in so many ways and to just not give up is a huge achievement.”

And Hepburn should know — her own persistence with the movie is an achievement. Adapted from her 2015 short film, Never Steady now boasts eight nominations at the upcoming Canadian Screen Awards and is being rewarded as one of the nation’s brightest movies of the year.