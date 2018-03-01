Sean Lavery, former New York City Ballet star, dies at 61
New York City Ballet dancer Sean Lavery, whose career was cut short when he was diagnosed with a spinal
Lavery's dancing career ended in the late '80s. He then became a ballet master, coach and administrator at the company for more than two decades, and served as an assistant to NYCB head Peter Martins. He retired in 2011.
Lavery died on Monday in Palm Springs, California, after a short illness, said his sister, Anne Alsedek.
As a dancer, Lavery originated or starred in roles from a wide swath of the company's repertoire, in works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Martins and others.
Martins recently retired under scrutiny for alleged sexual misconduct while at the company.
