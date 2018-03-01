WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 25th.

FICTION

1. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

2. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

4. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

5. "Fifty Fifty" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

6. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

8. "Mother Bruce" by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

9. "Fox in Socks" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

NONFICTION

1. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)

3. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

4. "There's No Place Like Space" by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

5. "Oh Say Can You Say Di-no-saur?" by Bonnie Worth (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

9. "Enlightenment Now" by Steven Pinker (Viking)

10. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Fifty Fifty" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

3. "Agent in Place" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

4. "Gentleman Nine" by Penelope Ward (Penelope Ward)

5. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins)

6. "The Last Tudor" by Phillipa Gregory (Touchstone)

7. "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

8. "The Girl You Left Behind" by Jojo Moyes (Penguin)

9. "Nobody Does It Better" by Lexi Blake (Lexi Blake)

10. "The Tuscan Child" by Rhys Bowen (Lake Union)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Village of Secrets" by Caroline Moorehead (HarperCollins)

3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" by Malcolm X and M.S. Handler (Random House)

5. "Fifty Things You Need to Know" by Hugh Williams (HarperCollins)

6. "The Autoimmune Solution" by Amy Myers (HarperCollins)

7. "The Girl With Seven Names" by Hyeonseo Lee and David John (HarperCollins)

8. "Unbelievable" by Katy Tur (HarperCollins)

9. "Life in a Medieval City" by Grances Gies and Joseph Gies (HarperCollins)

10. "All Over But the Shoutin'" by Rick Bragg (Knopf/Doubleday)