Wife and daughter of Mike Pence promoting picture book
NEW YORK — The wife and daughter of
Karen Pence and daughter Charlotte Pence have collaborated on "Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the
Regnery told The Associated Press on Thursday that the tour begins March 18. It will include stops at the presidential libraries for Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan and at a handful of military bases, including Camp Pendleton and Fort Carson.
The Pences will donate a portion of the proceeds for charities fighting human trafficking and promoting art therapy for children with cancer.
