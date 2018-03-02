Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Ross; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Andrew Pollack, father of student killed in Florida school shooting.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" —Navarro; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Navarro; Business Roundtable President Joshua Bolten.
