Entertainment

Readers reevaluate author amid sex misconduct allegations

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, author and filmmaker Sherman Alexie gives the keynote address at a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day at Seattle's City Hall. Alexie has issued an apology amid anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on the internet in the past week. The Seattle Times reports that Alexie released a statement, saying: ‚ÄúOver the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply.‚Äù (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, author and filmmaker Sherman Alexie gives the keynote address at a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day at Seattle's City Hall. Alexie has issued an apology amid anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on the internet in the past week. The Seattle Times reports that Alexie released a statement, saying: ‚ÄúOver the years, I have done things that have harmed other people, including those I love most deeply.‚Äù (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Readers of Sherman Alexie's books are re-evaluating what place he has on their bookshelves after the prominent author became the subject of anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Alexie acknowledged this week that he has harmed others but denies physically or verbally threatening anyone or the careers of fellow Native American writers.

Alexie has been a hero of indigenous literature and the focus of simmering misgivings that he's whitewashed Native American life.

He often draws from childhood experiences, writes openly about navigating life on and off a reservation, and speaks bluntly on social issues.

Tristan Chasing Hawk has relied on Alexie's work in speech and debate competitions. But the 21-year-old says he will end the practice due to the accusations.

___

Associated Press writers Hillel Italie in New York and Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this story

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular