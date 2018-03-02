Readers reevaluate author amid sex misconduct allegations
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Readers of Sherman Alexie's books are re-evaluating what place he has on their bookshelves after the prominent author became the subject of anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Alexie acknowledged this week that he has harmed others but denies physically or verbally threatening anyone or the careers of fellow Native American writers.
Alexie has been a hero of indigenous literature and the focus of simmering misgivings that he's whitewashed Native American life.
He often draws from childhood experiences, writes openly about navigating life on and off a reservation, and speaks bluntly on social issues.
Tristan Chasing Hawk has relied on Alexie's work in speech and debate competitions. But the 21-year-old says he will end the practice due to the accusations.
Associated Press writers Hillel Italie in New York and Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this story
