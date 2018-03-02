Recording of jazz compositions by Prince's father released
MINNEAPOLIS — A long-awaited recording of jazz compositions written by Prince's father is now available.
John L. Nelson's album "Don't Play with Love — The John L. Nelson Project" was released Friday online and in record stores. The album was produced by Prince's sister, Sharon L. Nelson, and recorded at Paisley Park.
John Nelson was a prolific jazz musician and inspiration to Prince. He died in 2001.
Sharon Nelson said she and her father had planned to release his music for years. She decided to complete the recording after her brother's death in 2016.
The album features John Nelson's nephew, Louis Hayes, as well as Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt, Dezron Douglas, and Richard Germanson.
The tracks were recorded in one take with little editing, capturing the subtle melodies of John Nelson's style.
Online: https://johnlnelson.bandcamp.com/
