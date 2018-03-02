Ta-Nehisi Coates writing Captain America series
NEW YORK — Ta-Nehisi Coates is taking on another comics franchise.
The prize-winning author and journalist says in an announcement this week that he is writing a Captain America series for Marvel. Coates posted an essay about his project on The Atlantic's
Coates has also written for the Black Panther series and helped inspire the blockbuster movie that came out last month.
His books include "Between the World and Me," which won the National Book Award, and "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy." He is a national correspondent for The Atlantic.
